Watch: Artem Lobov Throws Kick At Paulie Malignaggi’s Team During BKFC 6 Weigh-Ins

Earlier today (Fri. June 21, 2019) weigh-ins took place for the Bare-Knuckle FC 6 event that will be going down tomorrow night.
In the main event, former boxing world champion Paulie Malignaggi meets ex-UFC featherweight Artem Lobov. The pair have built up a very personal feud with one another over the past several weeks. Now, it will all come to a head tomorrow night from the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Florida.
Shortly after the weigh-ins concluded, Lobov celebrated on the stage holding his Russian and Irish flags. Members of Malignaggi’s team began teasing Lobov down on the floor. Lobov walked up to them and yelled some harsh words before throwing a kick their way. Luckily, things were broken up before they could get out of hand.
Check it out here:
You can watch tomorrow night’s card on FITE TV via pay-per-view (PPV) for $39.99. The action kicks off at 9 p.m. ET. See the full card below:
- Paulie Malignaggi vs. Artem Lobov
- Chris Leben vs. Dakota Cochrane
- Reginald Barnett Jr vs. Johnny Bedford
- Joey Beltran vs. Jamie Campbell
- Tom Shoaff vs. Julian Lane
- Abdiel Velazquez vs. Travis Thompson
- Elvin Leon Brito vs. Jim Alers
LowKickMMA will be providing live coverage tomorrow night of BKFC 6. Make sure to keep it locked here throughout the night!