Another Boxing World Champion Challenges Conor McGregor To A Fight

Conor McGregor has been challenged by another boxing champion to fight inside the squared circle. It all started once the UFC star called out his manager.

McGregor made headlines when he called out actor Mark Wahlberg for a boxing bout. As a result, the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion caught some heat from one of the top names in boxing today.

That being Regis Prograis, who holds the WBA light welterweight title and has racked up a pro-boxing record of 24-0. It turns out that he is co-managed by Wahlberg. Thus when McGregor issued the challenge, the undefeated boxer took issue with it.

Prograis took to his official Instagram account to issue a challenge to McGregor to a fight inside of the ring or Octagon. He wrote the following:

“@thenotoriousmma don’t call out an actor if you’re a real fighter,” wrote Prograis. “Matter of fact, don’t call out my manager. I’m probably the only world boxing champ who would fight in the ring and in octagon.”

Boxing personality Lou DiBella gave his take on the proposed fight in a recent interview. It should be noted that he is Prograis’ promoter. According to DiBella, he thinks the boxer could beat McGregor at his own game inside the Octagon:

“I give Regis a much greater chance of beating McGregor in MMA than I do of McGregor beating Regis in a boxing match,” DiBella told Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole. “If he got into a ring with Regis, he wouldn’t get out of the sixth round.”