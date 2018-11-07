Boxing Champ: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder ‘Has Come Too Soon’

Controversial heavyweight Tyson Fury will face arguably the toughest test of his 10-year career when he meets undefeated Deontay Wilder on December 1 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

“The Gypsy King” was the talk of the boxing world when he dethroned Wladimir Klitschko to win five heavyweight titles in November 2015. But the success was apparently too much, too quick, as Fury underwent a long battle with depression and substance abuse. That, along with a suspension for a failed drug test, led to him being out of the sport for over two-and-a-half years.

Fury returned with two clear victories over lesser-known competitors Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta in June and August, respectively. Now, Fury is set to take on the decorated 40-0 Wilder, but one of his former opponents-turned-close-friend says it’s too soon. Speaking to The Daily Mail, WBA International champion Dereck Chisora said Fury’s match with Wilder has simply come too fast:

“I’m always going to be rooting for the Union Jack but I believe this fight has come too soon and Fury has taken the fight too early.”

Demons To Face

Fury has beaten his fellow Brit Chisora twice in the past. The two became close friends after the bouts. Due to their relationship, Chisora offered his view that Fury should have taken more time to confront his personal issues rather than face heavyweight’s biggest name right away:

“He has got his own demons that he has to fight first. He is saying to the people that he’s not fighting those demons anymore and I find that hard to believe.”

Chisora offered his prediction for the fight. He noted that if Fury can implement a smart gameplan like he used to dethrone Klitschko, then he may last the full duration of the bout. If he gets hit by the thunderous Wilder, however, the fight could end much quicker:

‘It will be a tricky one. If Tyson boxes how he did against Klitschko he might survive the whole 12 rounds. But when he gets hit by that guy, who hits like a mule, it’s goodnight.’

The words seem to be a genuine concern for Furys physical and mental well-being. Fury has passed all of his drug tests for the fight thus far.

However, the two tune-up fights he’s participated in since his layoff may not be nearly enough. It obviously takes time and preparation to face a steamrolling opponent like Wilder. We’re going to find out what happens next month in Los Angeles. But Chisora thinks Fury should have bode his time better.

