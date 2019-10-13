Boxer Patrick Day In Coma Following Brutal Knockout

Spread the word!













Junior middleweight boxer Patrick Day is fighting for his life following a brutal 10th-round knockout on Saturday night.

Day was knocked out cold by Charles Conwell as his head bounced off the canvas on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Chazz Witherspoon in Chicago, Illinois. As per DAZN, Day remained unconscious as he was stretchered out of the arena.

He also suffered multiple seizures in an ambulance en route to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Day had a breathing tube inserted and also had emergency brain surgery performed. As of now, he remains in a medically-induced coma.

You can see what lead to the knockout blow below:

Day (17-4-1 record in boxing) is a former Golden Gloves champion as well as a 2012 Olympic alternate.

Hopefully, the 27-year-old makes a speedy recovery as there has been a lot of bad news going around in boxing with the deaths of boxers such as Maxim Dadashev and Hugo Santillan. If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!