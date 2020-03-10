Bob Arum Still Views MMA As ‘Trash’

Spread the word!













Top Rank Boxing promoter Bob Arum still isn’t a fan of mixed martial arts (MMA).

Appearing on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday, Arum — who promotes the likes of boxing champions Tyson Fury, Terence Crawford and Vasily Lomachenko to name a few — revealed how he still thinks lowly of the sport.

He did, however, give praise to the UFC for building a big fanbase over the years.

“My stand is the same. The UFC guys are great promoters, they’ve done a great, great job. But as far as I’m concerned, it’s trash,” Arum said (via Bloody Elbow). “I don’t like it. I don’t like to watch it. But again, I’m just one person. And obviously, they’ve built a very big fanbase, so all credit for them.

“I’m not gonna say that this is a sport that I love, because I don’t. It really does nothing for me, I don’t like to watch it.”

Arum became notorious for his comments about the sport over 10 years ago.

“UFC (fans) are a bunch of skinhead white guys watching people in the ring who also look like skinhead white guys,” Arum said back in 2009. “For me and people like me, it is not something that they ever care to see. They’ve watched it, it’s horrible, guys rolling around like homosexuals on the ground. It is not a sport that shows great, great talent.”

Those comments have led to a war of words with UFC president Dana White throughout the years. It should be interesting to see if White comes across these new comments and has a response for the 88-year-old.

