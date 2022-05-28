UFC Featherweight Billy Quarantillo (16-4 MMA) has recently sat down to discuss his latest thoughts ahead of his first matchup of the year.

Quarantillo vs. Algeo (15-6 MMA) is set for July 16th in Long Island, New York. Both fighters will be looking for a much-needed win, after both returning following losses in their last bout.

In a recent interview with LowKickMMA, Billy Quarantillo opened up about his next matchup, where he expressed his confidence going into the fight and why his fans should be excited to see his return to the octagon.

Quarantillo stated that: “I have never been in a boring fight since the second fight of the Ultimate Fighter… If you watch my fights usually exciting stuff happens. I have a lot of finishes, knockouts, and submissions. I’m very dangerous everywhere.”

“These last six months I’ve got to work on some many different things that no one’s seen, so I’m gonna be a better and smarter fighter than I was back in November.”

Billy Quarantillo set’s goal to get a UFC Featherweight ranking

A convincing win for the Buffalo native would surely see him enter the featherweight rankings, however, despite admitting that “- it is up for grabs next,” the 33-year-old doesn’t feel right overlooking his next opponent.

“I want this wild rollercoaster I’m on right now, which is doing all this wild stuff and having these crazy fights to keep going. I gotta go and take out Bill and keep going from there but in the meantime, over the next 7 weeks it’s all about winning this fight.”

Bill on Bill violence https://t.co/Nnl2xSTWtH — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) May 17, 2022

Although Billy Quarnatillo is wary of Algeo’s threats, he feels confident he has enough tools to see the job get done.

“He’s a tough dude, he’s very good everywhere he’s got good grappling, got good striking. I really do like the matchup; I like how I match up with him everywhere the fight goes. Every fight is an opportunity for me to show a new level of my game.”

Will Billy Quarantillo finally break through the rankings?