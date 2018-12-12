Bibiano Fernandes Shares His Secrets to Success

If it’s advice for on how to be successful you’re looking for, who better to go to than legendary ONE athlete Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes.



The Brazilian reigned over ONE’s bantamweight division for almost five years, defending his title a record eight times before losing it in a razor-thin close bout against Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon in Singapore in November. You can bet he’ll be back in the cage soon in a bid to regain his throne.



What are the secrets to his lasting success? Read below for an insight into the mind of a martial arts master.



1. Seek constant improvement



“I never allow myself to think I’m the best. The moment I do that, I’m settling and allowing others to catch up to me,” says Fernandes.



“It doesn’t matter how high you get, the fall is much longer if you fail to identify areas where you can improve, both as a person and a martial artist.”



2. Work as a team



“I don’t put my success in the martial arts down to simply myself. I realize that it’s a product of the great people I surround myself with, both inside and outside the cage,” Fernandes stressed.



“My team are like my extended family, they understand me and I understand them and together we both make each other better.”

3. Avoid negativity



“Try not to feel sorry for yourself when you are faced with challenging situations. Negativity is what will weigh you down and prevent you from ever succeeding,” Fernandes explains.



“Surround yourself with as many positive people as you can and tap into their energy and belief in you to fuel your own confidence.”



4. Discipline is everything



“If you don’t have the ability to make yourself focus and stay on task you’ll never achieve the goals you set yourself,” says Fernandes.



“If you ensure you have good sleep patterns and a balanced diet that will go a long way to helping you keep your eyes on the prize.”