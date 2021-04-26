MMA, that is, Mixed Martial Arts have been around for centuries now. It is an interwoven part of us, that even though is frowned upon at times, continues to exist to this day. Although the concept of mixed martial arts is not foreign and need not be studied in detail to ascertain the popularity they have evolved throughout the years. Here we will discuss their development throughout the years to establish how popular they are nowadays and the reasons for its eminence.

Mixed Martial Arts Back Then

How long do you think the practices of mixed martial arts have been prevalent? For years and decades, you might guess.

Surprisingly, they have been around for centuries.

It is believed that mixed martial arts can be traced back to the ancient Olympic games in 648 BCE when the Greek armies used to practice martial training. However, throughout the years it has evolved from a sport limited to specific people to a more widespread activity. From fights between Japanese and Brazilian fighters in the early 20th century with them participating in different inter-style competitions to prove their skills and strength by straggling their opponent to the ground, it revolutionized into greater advancement till it became a real industry and a worldwide phenomenon entirely in the early 2000s. However, the rise and acclaim is not that surprising, is it?

Mainstream Sports and Thrill

While one can bet on mainstream sports like football and basketball as well, it does not offer the danger, risk, and thrill that betting on mixed martial arts entails. With its attractiveness and the stimulation it induces in the watcher, it is not surprising that punters have been betting on it more and more recently, especially since the early 2000s when it developed into the full-fledged next big thing. Even though it was banned in New York in 1997 on the grounds of being ‘animalistic’ and with its resemblance to ‘human cockfighting’, it continued gaining popularity. It increased so much in Las Vegas that the city started being associated with Mixed Martial Arts.

That is the start of gambling being interwoven with Mixed Martial Arts. While a tour of the city was still an integral part of its income, fights started becoming a normal part of the tour, especially considering the entry tickets for them were still quite inexpensive.

This then developed into a business. More and more gambling venues started accepting mixed martial arts as sports within them to attract more punters. By introducing more categories into their list of exciting games, they were able to not only attract but also retain a majority of their regular customers to build a steady flow of cash for their business. As technology advanced and everything started transitioning into the real world, mixed martial arts did so too.

Mixed Martial Arts Now

These days mixed martial arts is popular among many countries under different names. From being called Lucha libre in Mexico to Shooto in Japan, it is still quite prevalent under different guises. In the United States, mixed martial arts have a “no hold barred” rule, which means there’s an intentional lack of restriction in hand-to-hand combats.

Fighting in mixed martial arts can currently be categorized into two distinct categories:

Stand-up fighting – As the words imply, stand-up fighting involves all the positions one can fight in while standing. These involve moves like punches, knee-and-elbow moves, kicks, and takedowns (which is shoving your opponent to the ground while you are standing), etc.

Ground fighting- This entails all the positions through which one can attack one opponent from the ground.

Moreover, fighters are consistently adding new skills from multiple disciples to their skill set to win. These include adding moves from Sambo, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, wrestling, taekwondo, Muay Thai, and judo, etc. This makes the fight even more interesting to watch as it adds a high degree of unpredictability in the game by neutralizing the impact of an opponent’s strength by having more methods to protect as well as inflicting a strong blow.

It also forms a part of UFC now, which is the Ultimate Fighting Championship, with an average UFC player earning an average of $147,965 in 2020.

Is Betting on MMA More Popular Than Online Casinos?

There is no decisive answer to this question. Perhaps for reasons such as their lingering association to notoriety even now, very few researches that compared the two as separate activities have been carried out.

We know that casino games have a huge fan base online. Thousands of gambling sites provide games reviews, new slots demos by various developers. You can easily find the Aristocrat or the Novomatic slots free play section on most of the gambling sites.

But if we consider their earnings as a metric of their success and popularity, we come to know that the size of the online casino market is approximately around $40 to $50 billion a year, with an average of $4 billion per month.

Moreover, the online casino industry is expected to grow to $123 billion by 2026, making it one of the most lucrative businesses in the future.

As for mixed martial arts, no specific figure for the entire industry is available but according to MMA breakdown, the average earning of a UFC fighter increased from $146,673 in 2019 to US$147,965. This average earning is only expected to increase as the world loses its negative connotations associated with the fight and starts being more entertained by the thrill and fun it offers.