Betting Odds For UFC 238: Who’s Favored To Win Vacant Bantamweight Title?

Spread the word!













The final betting odds are in for UFC 238 as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC 238 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, June 8, 2019) from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 6:15 PM ET.

Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight title bout will serve as the main event. In the co-headliner, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye in a women’s flyweight title bout.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson in a lightweight bout, Petr Yan vs. Jimmie Rivera in a bantamweight bout, and Tai Tuivasa vs. Blagoi Ivanov in a heavyweight bout.

UFC 238 Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers, Moraes is a -130 favorite over Cejudo, who is a +110 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Eye being a +900 underdog against Schevchenko, who is a – 1375 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (10 PM ET, PPV)

Marlon Moraes (-130) vs. Henry Cejudo (+110)

Valentina Shevchenko (-1375) vs. Jessica Eye (+900)

Tony Ferguson (-145) vs. Donald Cerrone (+125)

Petr Yan (-325) vs. Jimmie Rivera (+265)

Tai Tuivasa (-145) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (+125)

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, ESPN)

Tatiana Suarez (-900) vs. Nina Ansaroff (+600)

Aljamain Sterling (-130) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+110)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (-115) vs. Alexa Grasso (-105)

Calvin Kattar (-160) vs. Ricardo Lamas (+140)

Preliminary Card (6:15 PM ET, ESPN+)

Xiaonan Yan (-190) vs. Angela Hill (+165)

Bevon Lewis (-235) vs. Darren Stewart (+195)

Eddie Wineland (-135) vs. Grigory Popov (+115)

Joanne Calderwood (-110) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (-110)

