Benson Henderson vs. Myles Jury To Headline Bellator Dublin

Former UFC featherweight Myles Jury recently signed with Bellator and will be put into headliner status right away.

Jury only signed with the Santa Monica-based promotion a couple of days ago and appearing on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday, revealed he would headline Bellator 227 against Benson Henderson in a lightweight contest.

“I’m happy to continue my MMA journey with Bellator,” Jury said in a statement. “I’m excited to return to work against a guy like Benson [Henderson] and immediately make an impact in Bellator’s lightweight division. I’m only 30 years old and still believe that my best years are ahead of me.”

Bellator 227 takes place September 27 in Dublin, Ireland. Bellator Dublin takes place the same night with James Gallagher taking on Cal Ellenor as the headliner. Similar to Bellator London and Bellator 223 last month, the two events will be broadcast through multiple outlets and follow a similar schedule:

Below are the updated cards:

Updated Bellator Dublin Card (Live on the Bellator app):

James Gallagher (9-1) vs. Cal Ellenor (8-2)

Michael “Venom” Page (14-1) vs. Richard Kiely (3-1)

Ryan Scope (10-2) vs. Peter Queally (11-5-1)

Updated Bellator 227 Card – Paramount Network broadcast (Simulcast on DAZN):

Benson Henderson (27-8) vs. Myles Jury (18-4)

Brandon Girtz (16-8) vs. Paul Redmond (15-8)

Leah McCourt (2-1) vs. Kerry Hughes (3-4)

Updated Preliminary Card (Live and Free on the Bellator App):

Brian Moore (12-7) vs. Toby Misech (11-7)

Lee Chadwick (25-14-1) vs. Karl Moore (8-2)

Frans Mlambo (7-4) vs. Dominique Wooding (6-2)

Philip Mulpeter (9-6) vs. Keith McCabe (3-4-1)

Richie Smullen (4-1-1) vs. Sean Tobin (6-3)

Dylan Logan (3-3) vs. Adam Gustab (4-4)

Ian Coughlan (1-0) vs. Constantin Gnusariev (2-0-1)

Camila Rivarola (2-1-1) vs. Danni Neilan (Pro Debut)

