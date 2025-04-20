Ben Whittaker Scores Controversial TKO Stoppage Against Liam Cameron – Whittaker vs. Cameron 2 Highlights

Ben Whittaker made quick work of Liam Cameron in their rematch at the BP Pulse Live in Birmingham.

Whittaker came out in the opening round and delivered some sharp shots while Cameron was swinging for the fences, looking for an early knockout shot.

Following a somewhat lively round by both fighters in the first, Cameron’s offense was nowhere to be found in the second stanza. Whittaker came up short with a combination, and Cameron finally let his hands go, throwing a right with intent. Whittaker came right back with a booming right hand of his own that had Cameron rocked against the ropes.

Smelling blood in the water, Whittaker turned it up, unleashing a flurry of strikes that prompted the referee to step in and call for the stoppage in round two.

Official Result: Ben Whittaker def. Liam Cameron via TKO at

Check out highlights from Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron:

Ben Whittaker's ring walk to the fight against Liam Cameron. #WhittakerCameron2 pic.twitter.com/3MAkaGqKvH — 001Sports (@001Sports_) April 20, 2025