Ben Whittaker Scores Controversial TKO Stoppage Against Liam Cameron – Whittaker vs. Cameron 2 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Ben Whittaker made quick work of Liam Cameron in their rematch at the BP Pulse Live in Birmingham.

Whittaker came out in the opening round and delivered some sharp shots while Cameron was swinging for the fences, looking for an early knockout shot.

Following a somewhat lively round by both fighters in the first, Cameron’s offense was nowhere to be found in the second stanza. Whittaker came up short with a combination, and Cameron finally let his hands go, throwing a right with intent. Whittaker came right back with a booming right hand of his own that had Cameron rocked against the ropes.

gettyimages 2210596670 612x612 1

Smelling blood in the water, Whittaker turned it up, unleashing a flurry of strikes that prompted the referee to step in and call for the stoppage in round two.

gettyimages 2211169984 612x612 1

Official Result: Ben Whittaker def. Liam Cameron via TKO at

gettyimages 2211170160 612x612 1
gettyimages 2211171531 612x612 1

Check out highlights from Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

