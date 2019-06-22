Bellator London Results: Lovato Dethrones Mousasi

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be bringing you the latest Bellator London results throughout tonight (Saturday, June 22, 2019).

The event goes down from SSE Arena in London, England. Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. will serve as the headliner. In the co-main event, Paul Daley vs. Erick Silva in a welterweight bout will take place. Also on the card is James Gallagher vs. Jeremiah Labiano.

The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST. Bellator London will stream live on the Bellator app in the U.S at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT, while the portion of the card billed as Bellator 223 will air as a delayed broadcast on Paramount Network, and simulcast on DAZN, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. Check out LowKickMMA’s Bellator London results here below:

Bellator London Results

Main Card (Bellator app):

Middleweight title bout: Rafael Lovato Jr. def. Gegard Mousasi via majority decision to win Bellator middleweight title (47-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Melvin Manhoef def Kent Kauppinen via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Aaron Chalmers def. Fred Freeman via submission (triangle) (R2, 4:05

Paul Daley def. Erick Silva via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

James Gallagher def. Jeremiah Labiano via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Fabian Edwards def. Jonathan Bosuku via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Costello van Steenis def. Mike Shipman via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:34

Charlie Ward def. Justin Moore via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:23

Undercard (Bellator app):