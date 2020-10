In the Bellator 249 co-main event, Leandro Higo continued his winning streak with another submission defeating Ricky Bandejas by rear-naked choke in round two.

After a first round that saw Higo take the lead and secure a takedown upon Bandejas, the second round saw much of the same as Higo forced Bandejas to the cage before picking him up and slamming him. Once on the ground Higo was quick to transition to the back and lock in a rear naked choke to secure him the victory.