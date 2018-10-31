Belingon Confident Of Settling Score With Fernandes

Last time, Kevin Belingon didn’t survive the first round.

But a tougher and faster Belingon is adamant things will be different against Bibiano Fernandes the second time around.

“I’m very, very confident,” Belingon said ahead of next month’s bantamweight title unification bout at ONE: HEART OF THE LION in Singapore.

“I believe that my training, my skills are better than him, so I’m very confident I’m going to win this fight.”

Back on January 23, 2016 in their bantamweight title bout at ONE: DYNASTY OF CHAMPIONS in China, Belingon threw the first punch but was put on his back by Fernandes.

Fernandes gained side control, latched onto the left arm of Belingon and secured the bout-ending kimura 4:04 into the opening round.

But since that devastating loss, Belingon has gone on a tear, winning his past six bouts.

The Filipino has taken the prized scalps of Muin Gafurov, Toni Tauru, Reece McLaren, Kevin Chung, Andrew Leone and Martin Nguyen en route to another title shot.

In his last contest against Australian Nguyen, Belingon secured the interim bantamweight strap and forced a rematch against Brazilian Fernandes.

And now Belingon is a “completely different” competitor.

“My BJJ before was very weak but I have focused on my wrestling and grappling techniques, so my BJJ is much better than before,” Belingon said.

“It’s much, much better. I’ve trained my hardest.

“I would like the fight to be stand up so I have the advantage, so that’s the plan.”

Fernandes is likely to work for another submission, but Belingon said he will be ready to counter the champion.

“It’s hard to predict this fight because Bibiano’s a tough opponent, but for me, I will try to dominate him and I will try to finish him if I get the opportunity,” Belingon said.

“If it goes five rounds, then I’m happy to fight five rounds. I’ve trained hard for this and I’m very confident I can go five rounds. I will try my best to win this fight.”

Belingon said a win over Fernandes, a man who he has “great respect” for, would mean “the world to him”.

“Beating Bibiano would be special,” Belingon said.

“He’s the champion of the division and beating him is hard and I’m going to have to fight well. But I’ve worked hard for this one and I really want to win this belt.