Bare Knuckle FC Highlights: Bellator Vet Gets Brutally KO’d

There was no major mixed martial arts (MMA) action on the docket last night (Sat., June 2, 2018), but combat sports fans were able to get their fisticuffs fix with Bare Knuckle FC from the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

UFC women’s strawweight veteran Bec Rawlings was perhaps the most well-known name on the brutal card of old-time boxing, as she defeated Alma Garcia by second-round TKO when Garcia was unable to answer the bell for the second round.

Watch the highlights here:

Bec Rawlings vs. Alma Garcia #BareKnuckleBoxing #BareKnuckleFC @RowdyBec Alma Garcia doesnt answer the bell after rd 2 pic.twitter.com/Ji3G8Vz0aP — ZombieProphet (@GIFsByZP) June 3, 2018

And while UFC veterans Joey Beltran and Ricco Rodriguez also scored wins, nine-fight Bellator MMA vet Eric Prindle also made an appearance on the card, although it didn’t go quite as well for him. Facing Sam Shewmaker, Prindle was brutally knocked out with one punch.

Check out the massive KO:

Beltran got into a bloody, insane, five-round war with Tony Lopez, with both men having their moments in a brutal back-and-forth affair that Beltran ultimately won by unanimous decision: