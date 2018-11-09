Asian MMA Superstars Honored at 2018 Global Martial Arts Awards

The 2018 Global Martial Arts Awards were held recently in Singapore, with Asian martial arts stars winning big. The Gala Dinner and ceremonies took place Thursday, 8 November at the JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach. In attendance were some of the biggest names in the global martial arts industry including former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

Presented by 18 leading broadcasters from across Asia, the 2018 Global Martial Arts Awards bestowed distinctive recognition onto superstar athletes, gifted coaches, innovative industry leaders, and media personalities who have left an indelible mark on the competitive world of martial arts in the past year.

ONE Championship stars won big, with prominent athletes taking home multiple awards. Among them were Eduard Folayang of the Philippines, who took home the prestigious Martial Arts Hero of the Year award. Winning the Male Athlete of the Year award is ONE Light Heavyweight and Middleweight World Champion “The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang, while the Female Athlete of the Year award went to ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion “Unstoppable” Angela Lee of Singapore.

Here are the complete results:

2018 Global Martial Arts Awards Official Winners:

Martial Arts Hero of the Year: Eduard Folayang

Male Athlete of the Year: Aung La N Sang

Female Athlete of the Year: Angela Lee

Muay Thai Athlete of the Year: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Kickboxing Athlete of the Year: Tenshin Nasukawa

Bout of the Year: Aung La N Sang vs Ken Hasegawa

Knockout of the Year: Brian Ortega (KO of Frankie Edgar)

Submission of the Year: Joshua Pacio via “The Passion Lock”

Martial Arts Journalist of the Year: Manabu Takashima of MMA Planet

Ring Girl of the Year: Lee Ji Na

Event of the Year: ONE: Kingdom of Heroes

Walkout of the Year: Andy Nguyen

Gym of the Year: Team Lakay

Referee of the Year: Olivier Coste

Coach of the Year: Mark Sangiao

Breakthrough Athlete of the Year: Stamp Fairtex