Artem Lobov: I Actually Want To Kill Paulie Malignaggi

Artem Lobov does not like Paulie Malignaggi. They’ll get their chance to settle their differences later on tonight (Sat. June 22, 2019) at Bare-Knuckle FC 6.

Lobov and Malignaggi have built up quite the feud over the past several months. Things are so bad that, as Lobov tells MMA Fighting, he actually wants to kill the former boxing World Champion:

“Every time you have a fight, it’s like whatever. A fight is a fight, we’re both making money here, it’s all good but not this time,” Lobov said. “This time I actually want to kill this guy. I swear to God. I’m a professional athlete and I want to get paid for my work so I’ll wait until June 22 and then I can finally let my hands go. I’m going to let justice be served.”

Malignaggi seems to have gotten under Lobov’s skin in the build up to their fight. “Magic Man” has slapped, spit at, and threatened to spit on Lobov’s mother. “The Russian Hammer” calls Malignaggi a “scumbag” for the way he carries himself:

“This guy is just a scumbag. He’s an actual lowlife,” Lobov said. “I don’t expect him to ever shut up even after I put him away because if you look in the past when Adrien Broner sparked him and f—ked his wife and all that he still doesn’t shut up. Nothing you do to this guy will ever make him realize what an ass—le he is.”