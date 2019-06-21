Watch: Artem Lobov Throws Kick At Paulie Malignaggi’s Team During BKFC 6 Weigh-Ins

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Fri. June 21, 2019) weigh-ins took place for the Bare-Knuckle FC 6 event that will be going down tomorrow night.

In the main event, former boxing world champion Paulie Malignaggi meets ex-UFC featherweight Artem Lobov. The pair have built up a very personal feud with one another over the past several weeks. Now, it will all come to a head tomorrow night from the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Florida.

Shortly after the weigh-ins concluded, Lobov celebrated on the stage holding his Russian and Irish flags. Members of Malignaggi’s team began teasing Lobov down on the floor. Lobov walked up to them and yelled some harsh words before throwing a kick their way. Luckily, things were broken up before they could get out of hand.

Check it out here:

You can watch tomorrow night’s card on FITE TV via pay-per-view (PPV) for $39.99. The action kicks off at 9 p.m. ET. See the full card below:

Paulie Malignaggi vs. Artem Lobov

Chris Leben vs. Dakota Cochrane

Reginald Barnett Jr vs. Johnny Bedford

Joey Beltran vs. Jamie Campbell

Tom Shoaff vs. Julian Lane

Abdiel Velazquez vs. Travis Thompson

Elvin Leon Brito vs. Jim Alers

LowKickMMA will be providing live coverage tomorrow night of BKFC 6. Make sure to keep it locked here throughout the night!