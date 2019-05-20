Artem Lobov Reacts To Paulie Malignaggi Spitting At Him At BKFC Presser

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Mon. May 20, 2019) Paulie Malignaggi and Artem Lobov took part in a Bare Knuckle FC press conference.

The two men will settle their differences in a bare knuckle boxing fight from Tampa, Florida, on June 22. There has been a ton of animosity between both fighters in the lead-up to the pay-per-view (PPV). They have nearly come to blows several times, including earlier today.

Malignaggi spat at Lobov during their face-off today. Speaking with The MacLife shortly after, “The Russian Hammer” gave his thoughts on the incident:

“Yeah, he tried to spit or whatever, but lets be honest, I hate all this fake sh*t. Lets be honest, if we were left in a room just me and him, would he do things – spit on me?

“I don’t think so. He’d be broke up in seconds. That is a fact. It would take me two seconds to take him down and it would take me another two seconds to step on his neck and break it. That would have been it. But here, there’s a crowd, he’s tough, he’s acting this and that, talking all that sh*t. I just hope he does the same – he has the same intensity on fight night.”

Malignaggi hasn’t had a professional fight since March of 2017. He was knocked out by Sam Eggington in the eighth round of their welterweight bout from the O2 Arena. Now, he’ll return to take on Lobov, who made a name for himself in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA).

Lobov was successful in his BKFC debut against Jason Knight in April. The pair put on an amazing main event, which Lobov won via unanimous decision.