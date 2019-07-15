Artem Lobov Open To Fighting Amir Khan At Brave CF

Spread the word!













After taking down one boxer in Paulie Malignaggi, Artem Lobov wants to take down another in former boxing champion Amir Khan.

Lobov most recently outpointed Malignaggi at Bare Knuckle FC 5 last month in an event that drew many eyes from the combat sport world. The former UFC featherweight is now targeting bigger names. His coach John Kavanagh suggested a mixed martial arts (MMA) fight with former boxing champion Amir Khan to take place at Brave CF.

Lobov would respond soon after, urging the Asian promotion to make the fight happen if they wanted an event that would send waves across the combat world:

“My last fight was called the event of the summer by FORBES, if you want BRAVE to make real waves in combat world I am your man!! Khan, Broner, Manny, whoever…..when I fight the world is watching!!!”

Despite the attention Malignaggi vs. Lobov received, it did not translate well into pay-per-view (PPV) buys, however. It was reported earlier this month that it only did in the range of 18,000 buys on traditional television PPV.

However, one can imagine given Khan’s popularity worldwide, there would be more eyes on this fight, especially as it would be in MMA. Khan, who is a fan of the sport, is expected to attend the invite-only Brave 24 event in London next week. Kavanagh will also be there as he corners Cian Cowley.

Do you think this fight could happen?