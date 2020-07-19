Next up on the UFC Fight Island 2 main card is a women’s flyweight encounter between Ariane Lipski and Luana Carolina.

Round 1: Lipski advances forward. Carolina hits a leg kick but is swarmed by Lipski. Carolina lands another leg kick but is dropped by a Lipski who now enters her guard. Lipski postures up but has her leg exposed to Carolina. Carolina looks to have locked in a calf slicer but Lipski reverses with a kneebar to get the tap. What a finish!

Official result: Ariane Lipski defeats Luana Carolina via kneebar (R1, 1:28).