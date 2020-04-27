Anthony Smith Upset Home Invasion Story Became About Jon Jones Rivalry

Spread the word!













Light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith is angry that the MMA media turned his home invasion story into a rivalry with former opponent Jon Jones.

Smith previously told Ariel Helwani about how an intruder broke into his home earlier this month. He explained getting into one of the toughest fights of his life with the man who was later revealed to be a star wrestler in his high school days.

Light-heavyweight champion Jones took to Twitter and seemed to take shots at Smith for the way he handled the situation, he said. “Glad Anthony is OK, no way dude would have left my house walking”

Glad Anthony is OK, no way dude would have left my house walking https://t.co/U6wSr8KmA8 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 7, 2020

Since then both men have been taking shots at each other on the internet and while speaking to the media. Smith isn’t happy with how the whole situation has played out and he’s leveling blame at reporters, speaking to MMA Junkie he said.

“They took a story I didn’t want to tell anyway and took it from this disaster that happened in my house and turned it into Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith, which is exactly what Jon Jones wanted. That’s why he said something. It’s an opportunity for Jon to get in the media, he does it all the time. Any time Izzy (Adesanya) fights, who do you hear from? Jon Jones. Whoever. Name your goddamn person. Anytime Jon can get some, he’s going to get some. I can’t believe the media was OK with Jon using this opportunity to get his in,”

“I’m not out here attacking the media. I’ve never been the fighter to attack the media. It’s a double-edged sword. We can run on morals but let’s not pretend like morals drives traffic and draws attention to your site. I get that. I just don’t have to like it. I understand it for sure. If Jon Jones is going to tweet at me and be an asshole on something personal, I get it. If you’re not going to write about it or retweet it or comment on it as an MMA outlet, you’re missing because someone else is going to. I get it. Clicks and likes and traffic matters. I understand that, but I don’t have to like it. I’m not out here attacking the media. It’s disappointing. It sucks.”

Do you agree with Anthony Smith? Has the MMA media mishandled his home invasion story?