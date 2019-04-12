Anthony Smith: I’m Going To ‘Drill A Hole’ Through Luke Rockhold’s Face

Anthony Smith has a tough test ahead of him in Alexander Gustafsson.

However, he still has some business to settle with ex-UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. Rockhold spoke ill of “Lionheart” late last year, sparking an angry reaction from Smith, who said he’d fight Rockhold in a Wal-Mart parking lot if need be. Now that Rockhold has moved up to 205 pounds, that fight has become more likely than ever.

Speaking at the UFC Seasonal Press Conference today (Fri. April 12, 2019), Smith doubled down on his comments, vowing to “drill a hole” through Rockhold’s face:

“Yeah, that guys is a f*cking piece of sh*t. F*ck Luke Rockhold. The first opportunity I get, I’m going to drill a hole through Luke Rockhold’s f*cking face, I promise you guys that.”

“The first opportunity I get after this fight, doesn’t matter what happens, I’ll fight Luke Rockhold with one f*cking leg. I’m gonna beat that dude’s f*cking a**.”

Before that can happen, Smith will have to face three-time 205-pound title challenger Alexander Gustafsson. They’ll headline UFC Stockholm on June 1. Rockhold makes his light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz at the stacked UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV) card in July.