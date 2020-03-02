Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev Official For June 20 In London

Spread the word!













Anthony Joshua’s next title defense is set for June 20 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Joshua and his promoter, Eddie Hearn were hoping to make the Tyson Fury fight. Yet, Deontay Wilder triggered the rematch clause leaving Joshua to defend his IBF, WBO, IBO, and WBA (Super) heavyweight titles.

Now, Joshua revealed he would be fighting June 20 and now it is official that he will scrap Kubrat Pulev, which was confirmed by Pulev.

“The contract is already officially signed,” Pulev wrote on his Facebook page (h/t The Guardian). “I am happy to be able to show the world how strong I am.”

Despite Joshua and Fury have fights upcoming, Hearn remains adamant this fight will happen.

“He’s [Fury] promoted by [Top Rank CEO] Bob Arum predominantly,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “Frank Warren is also involved, MTK are his management company. I’ve spoke to Top Rank and I’ve spoke to MTK straight after the fight. Everybody is very clear on this. Everybody wants this fight – Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, MTK, Top Rank, Frank Warren, Matchroom. There are some hurdles to overcome on the broadcasting, but nothing too much.

“I promise you this fight will happen. If we have to fight (Kubrat) Pulev, we’ve got to beat Pulev, and if he has to fight Wilder, he’s got to beat Wilder again. Both of those things will happen. Fury will beat Wilder again and Joshua will knock Pulev clean out, despite Bob Arum telling us very differently. You will get this fight. We will do everything that it takes to make this fight.”

Entering this fight, Anthony Joshua is coming off a dominant decision win over Andy Ruiz Jr. to reclaim his titles after the shocking knockout loss to Ruiz last June.

Pulev, meanwhile, is 28-1 and riding an eight-fight winning streak including beating the likes of Dereck Chisora and Hughie Fury.

There is no question Joshua will be favored here, but as we’ve seen in the past, we can’t underestimate anyone or we may have another Ruiz Jr. situation on our hands.