Anthony Joshua Volunteers To Join Tyson Fury’s Training Camp For Wilder Rematch, Fury Responds

Spread the word!













Tyson Fury has already made some big changes to his camp as he prepares to rematch Deontay Wiler in February.

However, an even bigger change could be coming soon. Recently, unified heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua spoke to Sky Sports and actually volunteered to join Fury’s camp for the Wilder rematch as a sparring partner. (H/T RT Sport)

“I think honestly he might beat Wilder next time,” Joshua said. “I think Fury would fight me quicker than Wilder would, so, if that’s the case, I want him to win. Imagine that fight on British soil. If Tyson needs me, I’ll go out and spar with him to get him ready for Wilder.”

It didn’t take Fury long to respond, taking to social media to accept Joshua’s offer if he’s serious about it. Fury also added that, once he beats Wilder, he’d love to fight Joshua next, which would likely be a massive showdown in the United Kingdom. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“I’ve just seen the video of Joshua on Sky Sport saying he’d love to come and help me in camp and that I’d fight him quicker than Wilder, that’s for sure,” Fury said. “When I beat Wilder I will fight you AJ, no problem.”

“I would love to have you in camp, really really love to have in camp, work out for this fight and give Deontay Wilder a proper beating. I hope you mean it because I’d love to have you in training camp with me. Thanks very much by the way and well done for your last fight. Congratulations.”

Do you think Joshua will actually join Fury’s camp? Who are you picking in Fury vs. Wilder 2?