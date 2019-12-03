Anthony Joshua Set To Earn £66m For Andy Ruiz Jnr Rematch

Spread the word!













Anthony Joshua is set to win big even if he loses against Andy Ruiz Jnr in their highly anticipated rematch. The popular Englishman is set to earn a whopping £66m as he challenges for the heavyweight titles, he lost earlier this year. (H/T Daily Mail)

Ruiz Jr caused a monumental upset six month ago when he stepped in late to face Joshua. After being floored himself in the third round, Ruiz returned fire and put down the champion. Something he’d do three more times before the referee stopped the fight in the seventh round.

The first ever Mexican heavyweight champion has accused Joshua of quitting to his face in the build up to the biggest fight of 2019.

Ruiz Jr is also set to cash in on the rematch and is reportedly set to earn £10m to put his belts on the line against Joshua.

Since Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather boxers at the very top of the sport have been getting obscene purses. In his cross promotional fight with UFC star Conor McGregor the American earned £211m whilst the Irishman made £66m in his professional debut.

Whoever emerges victorious in Saudi Arabia has even greater riches waiting in their future. Mouth watering clashes with Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are being demanded by the paying public.

The pair previously met for Wilder’s WBC belt and fought to an exciting yet controversial draw. Since going their separate ways they have continued to looked sensational and are now set to face off again in February 2020.

Once both rematches have been decided we will have the opportunity to unify the heavyweight division in a fight that will make more money than any other in the sport.

Should Anthony Joshua be earning more than the actual heavyweight champion?