Anthony Joshua Reveals Target Date For Deontay Wilder Fight

Anthony Joshua wants to fight Deontay Wilder.

Joshua currently reigns as the IBF, WBA, WBO, and IBO world heavyweight champion of boxing. However, there’s one belt missing from his collection – and it’s around Wilder’s waist. The WBC heavyweight crown rests comfortably on the head of “The Bronze Bomber.” Wilder has been itching to get his hands on the Englishman for quite some time.

Recently, Joshua joined ESPN’s “First Take” and was asked about a potential match-up with Wilder. Joshua said the fight would have to be in England, Wilder’s financial demands would have to be realistic, and he’s eying an April date (via Boxing Scene):

“My situation is that [Wilder is] saying that I won’t fight him. As I’ve said, I’m willing to fight Deontay Wilder on April 13th in London, so I don’t know what more I have to do to get that message across. He’s more interested in fighting Tyson Fury. Tyson Fury holds no world titles,” Joshua said.

“Let me say this, I can’t control what Deontay Wilder or what Tyson Fury does or even as far as what they say – but what I can control is what I say and what I’m doing.

“I made sure with the negotiations, I’ve booked the date in advance, set the venue in advance, and I’m making my point clear in front of everyone watching that I’m willing to fight any one of these guys – especially Deontay Wilder on April 13th at Wembley. What more can I say?”

Joshua’s sudden interest likely comes after seeing Wilder go 12 rounds with Tyson Fury. Wilder defended his WBC heavyweight title against “The Gypsy King” earlier this month. Many believe Fury got the better of Wilder technically, however, the American scored the only two knockdowns of the fight. With that being said, the judges turned in a controversial split decision draw.

Many believe Fury should’ve gotten the nod, but it’s also believed some holes in Wilder’s game were exposed. One thing can’t be denied – Wilder has the power to finish the fight no matter what round it’s in. Just look at his 12th round knockdown of Fury, for example, which arguably could’ve been ruled a knockout.

Regardless, should Joshua and Wilder find themselves booked in a colossal heavyweight match-up in 2019, both men will certainly have their hands full.