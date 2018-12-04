Anthony Joshua Responds To Deontay Wilder & Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua has broken his silence following Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury calling him out. And the champ is ready to face Wilder in a heavyweight unification bout.

After last Saturday nights controversial decision that saw Wilder retain his WBC champion, he called out Joshua in the middle of the ring.

Replying to a news story on Twitter it would appear that Wilder “very interested” in fighting Joshua. The WBA-WBO-IBF heavyweight champion criticized the American. Then he went on to say that he would fight either man in the future.

What took this fool so long? Like we ain’t been interested?!! 🙄Anyway well done Fury! they wanted to get you because they assumed you was finished!! I’ll give you a fair one when your ready! Either one of you! https://t.co/RlytsIrnud — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 4, 2018

The 29-year-old Joshua is set to defend his belts against an unnamed opponent at Wembley Stadium on April 13. He most recently defeated Alexander Povetkin this September.

This isn’t the first time talks between the two camps have heated up. The Englishman’s camp was in talks with Wilder over the summer but negotiations broke down.

Because of that, Wilder agreed to fight Fury. Now it looks more likely that we will see Wilder vs, Fury II before we see either man fight Joshua.