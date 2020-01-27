Anthony Joshua Predicts Tyson Fury Will Win Deontay Wilder Rematch

Spread the word!













Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is patiently waiting in the wings for his next fight. He’ll be hoping to face the winner of the eagerly anticipated rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. The first bout between the pair ended in a controversial draw. They’ll now look to settle the score when they meet on Feb 22 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

‘AJ’ had a tough 2019, losing then regaining his three titles against Mexican Andy Ruiz. Now back on top in 2020, he continues to chase an undisputed fight with whoever holds the WBC belt, currently that is the American Wilder. However, the puncher from Watford isn’t convinced that will remain the case after Feb 22. Speaking to Sky Sports he offered his opinion on the fight and predicted a new champion will be crowned when the two fighters square off for a second time, he said.

“I believe that Fury (Tyson) will win, because Wilder has shown you can’t blink for a second with him because it takes one punch against Ortiz (Luis). But it shows that a good boxer who’s young and fresh and can follow a game plan can be victorious for seven to X amount of rounds. Boxing is about hitting and not getting hit and Ortiz got hit with a big punch. But Fury is quite evasive, Fury’s quite bigger, Fury boxers back and flicks his jab, so he is quite difficult to hit. Fury fought Wilder the first time after a long layoff. I think Fury has taken some relatively soft touch fights, got his confidence back and going into the new year I think as a new man, new team, new mindset over his mental health issues. So, he must feel something in him that is new, and he wants to be the new heavyweight champion of the world. So, I think Fury has a good chance of beating Wilder, providing he follows his game plan for the 12 rounds.”

Do you agree with Anthony Joshua’s assessment of how Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II will play out?