Anthony Joshua Predicts Late Stoppage Win Against Kubrat Pulev

Spread the word!













Yesterday it was officially announced that Anthony Joshua would be defending his heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev.

After his big fight announcement Joshua sat down with Kugan Cassius of IFL TV to discuss his opponent, what he expects and to give an early fight night prediction, he said.

“He’s been in the game for a while. He went to the top level and then he got defeated. So, he knows his way around the ring. He’s had his chance at the top level and now he’s coming back again. So, he’s probably going to try and get it right. I’ll be expecting a more polished, smarter Pulev and he can bang a bit as well he’s had a few knockouts on his record as well. He can bang and he can box. So, he’s a boxer-puncher, kind of like what my style is as well so it’ll be a good match-up for sure. So, we’re going to box, people will be seeing some skills and they’re probably going to see a knockout as well because you’ve got two boxer-punchers so the best man will come out victorious”

When asked to make a prediction for the fight. “Round 11,” was all he had to say. Joshua was very specific with his answer but didn’t really offer any insight as to why. I guess we’ll have to wait and see on fight night if his very specific prediction come true.

He’ll be hoping it does as big fights lie in wait after this one against Pulev. Tyson Fury will complete his trilogy with Deontay Wilder in July. Once that it is out the way we could potentially see an all-English heavyweight undisputed fight which would certainly be the biggest boxing bout in Britain has ever seen.

How do you see Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev playing out?