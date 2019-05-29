Anthony Joshua Plans On Reaching Out To Deontay Wilder For Sit-Down

Spread the word!













Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua plans on sitting down with Deontay Wilder in the near future to sort out a potential title unification fight.

Joshua defends his heavyweight titles against Andy Ruiz Jr. this weekend at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Should he have won, he was then expected to face WBO title-holder Wilder next.

However, Wilder confirmed Tuesday he would be facing Luis Ortiz next in a rematch that is set to take place in September. And so, boxing fans will have to wait even longer to see the two unbeaten heavyweight champions collide.

It is all the more puzzling given how Wilder spoke of how he wanted the Joshua fight right after his knockout of Dominic Breazeale earlier this month.

And for those reasons, “AJ” plans on reaching out to the American to find out what he really wants.

“I am going to reach out to Wilder to see if I can have a sit-down in person,” Joshua told BBC Sport. “What people say on camera is different to what people say eye to eye. So I have to sit down with him man-to-man and see where he’s at.”

Ruiz More Riskier Than Wilder For Joshua

Wilder is a devastating knockout artist, even more so than Joshua. However, the Briton believes Ruiz is more dangerous given how a loss would be one of the biggest upsets ever.

Instead, he would rather just challenge for Wilder’s WBO crown for a chance to become the first heavyweight champion to hold all four major belts.

“Fighting the Ruizes of the world is more dangerous than fighting the likes of Wilder,” Joshua added. “Why would I fight talent who has potential to beat me when I can just fight Wilder, who is talented but who has what I want?

“I’d rather take the Wilder opportunity. I don’t want to keep fighting these guys, I want to get straight to the big fights.”