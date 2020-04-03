Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev Postponed

Spread the word!













Heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua has had his mandatory title defence against Kubrat Pulev postponed.

The British knockout artist was supposed to face the Bulgarian on June 20 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the fight has now been pushed back with no future date yet set. The event’s promoters Matchroom Boxing announced the news in a statement on social media, it read.

Confirmed: #JoshuaPulev has been postponed.



A new date for the event is currently being worked on.



We will announce any updates in due course and continue to explore the possibility of hosting this fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. pic.twitter.com/sp43KcrUCY — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) April 3, 2020

Eddie Hearn, the head of the promotional outfit later spoke with broadcast partner Sky Sports to discuss the decision to delay Joshua/Pulev and give fans an idea of when it will be rescheduled for, he said.

“We’re speaking to Tottenham, we’ve postponed the 20th date. We are working with them for dates in July and early August as well when we hope we’ll be back. Hopefully, we see that fight take place at the end of the summer.”

The news of this postponement follows on from Hearn’s decision to postpone all of his events in May which included two pay-per-view shows featuring Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin and Oleksandr Usyk vs. Dereck Chisora.

