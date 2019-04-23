Anthony Joshua Issues Video Response To Jarrell Miller, Provides Opponent Update

Anthony Joshua has finally given an in-depth response to Jarrell Miller’s failed drug tests.

Joshua was set to defend his heavyweight titles against Miller at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 1. However, it came to light that the American failed three drug tests last week and would no longer be competing against Joshua.

“AJ” took a jab at “Big Baby” on Twitter soon after, particularly as Miller was one of many opponents who claimed Joshua was on steroids. And on Monday, the unified heavyweight champion spoke out on the issue more.

“It’s not in my character to knock a man when he’s down. However, there was a lot of things that he had said previously in the press conferences and buildup, so I wanted to crack him in his jaw. But I know when you’re in that position, you have to lead by example.

“But the lesson to learn in this situation is that karma works in various ways, and what goes around will come back around. And I feel like he has taken fate and his own blessings out of his own hands. Sometimes, be respectful, I know it’s a fight, but be respectful, be appreciative and lead by example. And what he had done is not leading by example.”

Alternative options

As for a replacement opponent, Joshua expects an update in the next few days as he still plans on making his U.S. debut in June.

“With that being said, we’re currently looking for alternative options. Whoever the fighter may be, I’m going to keep my chin down, hands up and be ready to slug it out with whoever. … Hopefully, in the next 48 hours, 72 hours, we’ll have an update for you guys so stay tuned.”

While Joshua wished Miller the best of luck in whatever’s next in his career, he did take another jab at the end of the video.