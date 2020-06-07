Anthony Cassar Signs MMA Deal

Spread the word!













Anthony Cassar was the 2019 NCAA champion. He is a reigning heavyweight champion of several other wrestling competitions. The former NCAA champion aspired to be a Mixed Martial Arts fighter for some time now. Cassar has now taken the first step towards making his dream come true by signing a deal with First Round Management who have helped mould the careers of fighters such as Jorge Masvidal and Jon Jones. Read on to learn more about Cassar’s MMA deal.

Anthony’s Recent Wrestling Break Due to a Shoulder Injury

Cael Sanderson, Head Coach of Penn State wrestling announced in January 2020 that Cassar would miss the remaining matces this season due to a shoulder injury. Kyle Conel, a 197-pound fighter, would also not take part in the next competitions. He recently transferred from Kent State a few months ago. The head coach stated that Seth Nevills would replace Anthony in the championships and Shakur Rasheed a 197-pounder would replace Kyle.

Anthony was expected to nurse his injury for several months as he prepares for the upcoming 2021 Olympics trials. He often uses top fitness apps to assess his fitness level and performance. He sustained the injury while competing in the U.S. Senior Nationals. Before then, the athlete had won three consecutive bouts at the beginning of the season.

His Recent MMA Deal

Penn State wrestling has produced a few fighters who have become MMA fighters in the past. They include Ed Ruth, Jorge Masvidal, and Bo Nickal. Ruth is a three-time national champion who is 8-2 in the Bellator. Bo Nickal is currently training with ‘Gamebred’ as he prepares for his next fight.

Cessar officially signed an MMA deal with First Round Management. He didn’t take part in heavyweight championships this season due to shoulder injury. Despite that he still enjoyed a successful 2029 campaign with Nittany Lion. Many fans are now eagerly waiting for his first appearance in the octagon.

Malki Kawa, First Round Management’s founder announced Cessar’s contract with his company on Instagram and stated his belief that the popular wrestler will transition to MMA after the 2021 Olympics.

Cessar will prepare and take part in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics as a freestyle wrestler. He is determined to secure a spot in Team USA at 275 pounds. The fighter started his wrestling career in 2014 at Penn State. He had a 45-3 record and sustained several injuries during his college career.

During the 2017/2018 season, Anthony had a 15-2 record at 197 pounds and missed postseason competitions as Shakur Rasheed secured a spot. He got promoted to heavyweight in the 2018/2019 season and had a 30-1 record that helped him qualify for the National Championship. He only lost to Derek White. But he defeated him in the NCAA Final.

Anthony’s latest move to MMA will see him to train at American Top Team. Together with Nickal. Masvidal told ESPN that Penn State heavyweight champion has a good work ethic and will fit in with the rest of the team.