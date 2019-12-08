Andy Ruiz Says Too Much Partying Caused Anthony Joshua Defeat

Spread the word!













Andy Ruiz Jr has blamed excessive partying on last nights loss to Anthony Joshua. The first ever Mexican heavyweight champion was easily beaten by the Brit who regained the titles he spectacularly lost to Ruiz back in June.

Joshua stuck behind his jab for most of the fight in Saudi Arabia. Ruiz was unable to get off his punches and lost a wide unanimous decision to relinquish his belts at the first defence.

Ruiz Jr weighed in over a stone heavier for this massive rematch. To everyone’s surprise he tipped the scale at 20.3st (284lbs) a weight that has only been beaten by 7ft giant Nikoli Valuev in boxing history.

In his post fight press conference Ruiz Jr admitted the weight gain wasn’t intentional and he had let celebrating hamper his preparation. (H/T Matchroom Boxing)

“I think we started too late,” he said. “I don’t want to say that the three months of partying and celebrating that I had and whatnot kind of affected me, because it kind of did. (Transcribed by The Express)

“What can I say? I learn this mistake, and I’m glad I’ve learned it while I’m still young.”

Speaking on the fight itself he was hypercritical of his performance.

“I was just following him, I felt like I wasn’t doing what I do best, letting my hands go,” Ruiz continued. I was leaving myself open, taking all of his best shots, and I’ll do better in the next one.

Ruiz was pushing for a third fight which is unlikely to happen at this oint. But if he gets another shot he already knows exactly what needs to be done.

“What would I do different? Listen to my coach and listen to my Dad and be more concentrated on the fight, take it more serious. There’s no excuses, I need to take it more serious.

“There’s a lot of responsibility that comes with being a champion of the world, so I think that the partying and that stuff got the best of me. Next time I’ll be a lot better.”

