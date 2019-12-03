Andy Ruiz Says Pressure All On Joshua, Ahead Of Their Rematch

Spread the word!













If you thought that Andy Ruiz Jr might be feeling the pressure ahead of his anticipated rematch with Britain’s Anthony Joshua, you might want to think again. The Mexcian- American, who touched down in Saudi Arabia earlier this week, insists that the pressure is all on his opponent.

“I love to bang because that’s the fighter that I am. December 7 we have to pressure, work the body, break him down. Especially his mentality,” Ruiz said.

“We’ve got to see where he’s at because all the pressure is on him. The pressure isn’t on me because I followed my dream, made my dreams come true. Of course, I want more though – I want the legacy of Andy Ruiz Jr.”

Ruiz stunned the boxing world when stopped the previously undefeated Joshua back in June, inside New York’s Madison Square Garden. Ruiz came into the bout on short notice, and most critics were picking an easy win for Joshua.

However, the 30 year-old Ruiz, demonstrated an impressive skill set as he worked his way towards a seventh-round TKO victory. In doing so, he captured the WBO, WBA, IBF, and IBO heavyweight titles, and made history by becoming the first heavyweight of Mexcian heritage to win a world title.

In the build-up to this weekend bout, Ruiz stated he feels that his short stature, along with his quick reflexes and ability to pressure taller opponents, make him a nightmare for Joshua.

“I don’t think he likes fighting against that style. I don’t think he’s ever fought a short guy that pressures, and is pretty slick. I felt like I was boxing him around even though I was the shorter guy. I was counter-punching him. When he would throw, I would throw back with more punches.

“He saw something that he’s never seen before. People said before, who would you rather fight: Joshua, Deontay Wilder, or Tyson Fury? I always said Joshua because of his style. Styles make fights. His style was perfect for me to become the unified Heavyweight Champion.”

However, this bout plays it. The result is sure to be felt throughout the entire boxing world, and either Ruiz or Joshua will start 2020 with the aim of unifying the heavyweight division.