Andy Ruiz Jr. Sends Message To Fans And Haters

Andy Ruiz Jr. has promised to come back stronger after his latest setback.

Ruiz attempted to defend his unified heavyweight titles against Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia last weekend. However, he was unable to replicate his performance from the first fight as he was handily defeated by “AJ” who outpointed him to a unanimous decision victory.

“The Destroyer” was notably 15 pounds heavier for the rematch and received plenty of criticism from fans as well as fellow fighters and boxing legends for his post-fight comments stating that his preparation wasn’t adequate and that he was partying too much.

Ruiz made a note of all of the feedback as he declared that he will become champion again in a recent social media post:

“I’ll be back stronger,” Ruiz tweeted. “I WILL be a champion once again. I appreciate all the love and support from my true fans.

“I appreciate the haters as well and can’t wait to prove the haters wrong once again. Back to the gym. Let’s start this journey to the belts 🏆🇲🇽 🙏”

Ruiz called for a trilogy fight with Joshua after his loss. Whether that is what’s next remains to be seen, however.

Do you think Ruiz will come back stronger?