Andy Ruiz Jr. Reacts To Deontay Wilder Defeat, Wants Tyson Fury Fight

Andy Ruiz Jr. heaped praise on Tyson Fury following his win over Deontay Wilder this past weekend and would love to face him next.

Fury became the new WBC heavyweight champion after a seventh-round TKO win over the American in Las Vegas.

Like Ruiz did against Anthony Joshua last summer, Fury knocked Wilder down in the third round en route to finishing the fight in the seventh — the same round Ruiz defeated Joshua to become the unified heavyweight champion. Given the similarities, it was natural for the Mexican-American to have flashbacks.

“I think Tyson Fury did an awesome job,” Ruiz told PBC on Fox (via Metro). “He did everything that he had and his ability, his long reach and all that and he’s the man right now. I had flashbacks to my fight [with Joshua] on June 1. It was kind of similar, it was in the same round as well so it was pretty crazy but good for Tyson Fury. I think Tyson Fury did what he had to do, he stuck to the game-plan. I’m pretty sure he could do it again and I could do it too so, if they pick me, I’m here and I’m ready.”

The result notably shocked Ruiz as he had Wilder winning going into the fight. That said, the former unified heavyweight champion wants a shot at Fury next.

“He did [use his height advantage] and after that hit in the ear, he never recovered from that,” Ruiz said. “His legs were weak, they were wobbly, even other punches that he tried to throw, they didn’t have a lot of power so I think Tyson Fury did an awesome job. I was really shocked because I thought Deontay Wilder was going to win. … I just want a shot with Tyson Fury as well.”

That will likely not happen, though. Wilder has already revealed that he plans on exercising his rematch clause. Meanwhile, Joshua is set to face Kubrat Pulev.

So for Ruiz, the biggest potential fight for him at this point would be Luis Ortiz:

‘Everybody is talking about [Luis] Ortiz,” Ruiz added. “Me and Ortiz would be a great fight. If not, I don’t know if Tyson Fury is looking for somebody. I’ve just just got to get a fight and then I want to fight again.”

