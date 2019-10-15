Andy Ruiz Jr. Looking Very Slim Ahead Of Anthony Joshua Rematch (Photo)

Spread the word!













Unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.’s first title defense is less than two months away and he’s already looking like a different fighter.

Ruiz made headlines worldwide when he defeated Anthony Joshua via seventh-round TKO to become the new heavyweight king back in June. It was all the more impressive considering many doubted him not only because he took the fight on short notice, but also because of his chubby physique.

In the end, that didn’t matter at all. However, the Mexican has admitted that he will come into better shape when the rematch takes place in Saudi Arabia on December 7. And that looks to be the case.

In a recent Instagram post, Ruiz posted footage of him training as well as a picture of his shape. And he has certainly shed the pounds.

You can see his transformation below:

“Hard work and dedication👊💪 Proud of my partner @bonobos for sharing my fit story. Grateful to those who inspired my journey – I hope it inspires yours. Dreams can come true! Check out the link in bio #BonobosAFS #ad #LookAtMeNow” Ruiz wrote as the post caption.

