Andy Ruiz Jr. Blasts Anthony Joshua: ‘He’s Not Good At Boxing’

Andy Ruiz Jr. is extremely confident he can get the job done in a second go around with Anthony Joshua. Even if the rest of the heavyweight division isn’t giving him the respect he deserves.

After his return to California with his newly-won IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles, Ruiz Jr. addressed his pending rematch with the English star. The first-ever Mexican-American heavyweight champion in boxing history believes his fight with Joshua will play out the same, going as far as saying that Joshua isn’t good at boxing (via BBC Sports):

“The rematch is going to be the same. I am going to be more prepared and more ready,” Ruiz said. “I know his flaws. I can do a lot better. The only thing that he can do is just run around, he’s not good at boxing.”

Earlier this month (Sat. June 1, 2019) Ruiz shocked the boxing world when he finished Joshua in the seventh round of their Madison Square Garden meeting. Ruiz jumped in against Joshua on short-notice after initial opponent Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller pulled out due to several failed drug tests.

Following the defeat, it was announced that the rematch clause in the contract was triggered. Ruiz and Joshua will likely meet again in the next several months, with a location yet to be determined. While England would be the favorable location for Joshua, New York has also been discussed as a possibility:

“People thought I wasn’t going to do anything, I was too big, too overweight,” Ruiz said. “I don’t want to say all the things I am going to change. There is going to be a lot of changing, I am going to come at a better weight this time. It’s going to be a hell of a fight.”