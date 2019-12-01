Andy Ruiz Jr Arrives in Saudi Arabia Ahead Of World Title Clash

Spread the word!













Andy Ruiz Jr has touched down in Saudi Arabia ahead of his highly-anticipated rematch with Britain’s Anthony Joshua. The pair will face off this Sat. 7 December inside the newly constructed Diriyah Arena.

Ruiz will be mounting the first defense of his WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles, which he captured from Joshua back in June. The 30-year-old Mexcian-American stunned the world by stopping the previously unbeaten Joshua early in the seventh round, and now he is intent on doing it once again.

“Right now, we are meditating, we are preparing, we are getting sharper in the ring and training as well. We are visualizing the fight and becoming victorious,” said Ruiz.

“He’s trying to take my belts away so I’m going to do everything that’s possible to win and I’m going to do it for all my people.

“They can expect to see someone who is not giving up and doing everything possible to win, God willing we are going to take this victory.”

If Ruiz can repeat his victory over the British boxer, he could find himself looking at a possible unification title bout with Deontay Wilder. However, for that to happen, Wilder would first need to get past Tyson Fury when the pair hold their rematch in early 2020.

Fans may disagree on who they think the top heavyweight is, but regardless of who you support, there is no denying that boxing’s blue ribbon division has not been this exciting in a long time.