Andrew Tate, the controversial former kickboxer turned social media personality, is reportedly in advanced discussions with Misfits Boxing for a heavyweight bout by the end of 2025. However, the situation has become murky as conflicting reports have emerged about the legitimacy of these negotiations.

Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani initially reported that Andrew Tate was in serious talks with KSI’s crossover boxing promotion, with an official announcement potentially coming during Saturday’s Misfits event in Manchester. The proposed fight would mark Tate’s return to combat sports after his last kickboxing match in December 2020 against Cosmin Lingurar in Romania.

Yet these claims were swiftly challenged when BBC Sport reported that sources close to DAZN, which broadcasts Misfits Boxing events, indicated no negotiations were underway and no announcements were scheduled. The BBC reached out to Misfits Boxing and its promotional partner Wasserman Boxing but received no response to requests for comment.

Misfits Boxing has established itself as a leading crossover promotion since its founding by British YouTuber KSI. The organization specializes in influencer boxing matches and has featured high-profile names including Logan Paul, Tommy Fury, and Dillon Danis. Their upcoming Manchester event on Saturday features former UFC fighters Darren Till and Luke Rockhold in the main event.

Throughout his post-kickboxing career, Andrew Tate has been linked to a variety of cross-over and influencer boxing matches but none of these negotiations have ever culminated in a signed contract or an actual bout taking place. His last official fight remains a December 2020 match.

Andrew Tate’s Kickboxing Background and Career Record

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his potential boxing debut, Andrew Tate possesses dubious combat sports credentials from his kickboxing career. Tate secured world championships during his career, primarily under the International Sport Kickboxing Association (ISKA) and Enfusion banners. Iska and Enfusion are not the top level; additionally, these were both under “Full Contact” ruleset, which is not the primary ruleset in kickboxing. It is hardly utilized.

Full Contact kickboxing was a ruleset that only allows kicks above the waist or knees. It was used in the early 90s. Most kickboxing, including K-1 and GLORY, does not use this ruleset. Instead, they allow knees and leg kicks. This has been the primary kickboxing form since 1993.

Mounting Legal Troubles Cast Shadow Over Return

Any potential return to combat sports comes amid a cascade of serious legal challenges across multiple jurisdictions. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan face criminal charges in Romania including human trafficking, rape, and money laundering following their arrest in December 2022. The Romanian case involves allegations that the brothers exploited seven women through coercion and intimidation.

In May 2025, the Crown Prosecution Service in the United Kingdom brought additional charges against both brothers, including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking, and managing prostitution for gain. Four British women have filed civil lawsuits alleging sexual violence, with one woman claiming Tate repeatedly choked her, threatened her with a firearm, and assaulted her with a belt during a 2015 incident.

The brothers are also under criminal investigation in Florida after returning to the United States in February 2025. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced his office was conducting a criminal inquiry into the Tates following their arrival. Their UK civil trial is scheduled for June 2026 and could extend up to five weeks.

Financial Pressures Amid Asset Seizures

Recent court rulings have significantly impacted Tate’s finances, potentially providing motivation for a return to fighting. In December 2024, Westminster Magistrates’ Court ruled in favor of Devon and Cornwall Police, allowing them to seize £2.8 million from the Tate brothers’ online businesses for unpaid taxes. This followed an August ruling where authorities confiscated £180,000 that Tate had placed as a deposit on an Aston Martin Valhalla supercar.

The seized funds were linked to what prosecutors described as proceeds from tax evasion, money laundering, and their alleged human trafficking operation. The £180,000 seizure added to the £2.7 million already confiscated in December 2024, bringing total asset seizures to nearly £3 million.

Despite his controversial reputation and legal troubles, Tate remains one of the most recognizable figures in online discourse, particularly among young male audiences. His self-proclaimed status as a “misogynist influencer” has generated both fierce criticism and devoted followership.