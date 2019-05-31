Andrea Lee’s Estranged Husband Jailed After 9 Months But Bonds Out

Spread the word!













Donny Aaron, the estranged husband of UFC women’s flyweight Andrea Lee, was finally jailed following allegations of domestic violence.

It came to light in August that Aaron was charged with domestic violence/battery and false imprisonment. He allegedly tried to burn Lee with a cigarette as well as choke her during an argument.

An arrest warrant was put out by the Shreveport (La.) Police Department, but Aaron was nowhere to be found. Police even speculated he had taken refuge in a local mixed martial arts gym.

However, nine months on, Aaron was finally booked into the Shreveport City Jail on Wednesday. According to MMA Junkie, though, he bonded out the very same day. There are no other details available as of now about the arrest.

Since the initial incident, Lee has asked for privacy on the matter and has since returned to action.

She defeated Ashlee Evans-Smith via unanimous decision at UFC Phoenix earlier this year. “KGB” is currently on a six-fight winning streak, having last suffered defeat in March 2016.