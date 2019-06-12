Anderson “Braddock” Silva looking at the possibility of competing in mixed martial arts as well

Spread the word!













Being a martial artist was not exactly what Anderson “Braddock” Silva envisioned himself becoming when he was a kid, nor did he see himself competing in front of millions of viewers on the biggest martial arts promotion in the world.

On Saturday, 15 June however, Silva will be on the main card of ONE: LEGENDARY QUEST at the Baoshan Arena in Shanghai, China, where he will take on Moroccan Tarik Khbabez in a light heavyweight kickboxing attraction.

According to Silva, he has long been a fan of martial artists in movies such as Jean-Claude Van Damme and the legendary Bruce Lee, but it wasn’t until a friend introduced him to martial arts that he truly fell in love with the discipline.

“I came from a very humble family, and I could not train in martial arts because we could not afford to pay for training sessions,” Silva said.

“All I knew about martial arts was what I saw on TV as a kid, characters in Jean-Claude Van Damme and Bruce Lee movies, that was all I knew about it. When a friend introduced me to martial arts, it was love at first sight. To this day, I have always trained.”

Over the course of his 13-year journey as a martial artist, Silva has made a name for himself in the kickboxing and Muay Thai circles, but has also dabbled in some mixed martial arts, winning three of his four professional bouts resulting in a 3-1 record.

The different set of challenges that mixed martial arts presents is something that Silva enjoys, so much so that he says he would be very much open to competing inside the ONE Championship Circle in mixed martial arts rules.

“I would love to fight in ONE, and I believe that the best qualities in the world in kickboxing and in MMA are in ONE,” Silva shared.

“I have already done some MMA fights, and I love it. It’s something that is new and quite motivating for me. My whole life has been dedicated to kickboxing, and when I was introduced to mixed martial arts, it was something new and I loved it, it was very good to be inside the cage.”

The Brazilian welcomes all the opportunities that may come his way and promises to give nothing less than his absolute best.

His family, Silva shares, is what inspires and motivates him to excellence in his chosen field.

“My family is the inspiration that I have to dedicate myself to this sport and be one of the best in the world,” Silva concluded.