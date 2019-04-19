Amir Khan Open To Boxing Match With Conor McGregor

Former boxing champion Amir Khan would not turn away from a potential fight with the UFC’s Conor McGregor.

Khan will challenge Terence Crawford for the WBO welterweight title at New York’s Madison Square Garden on April 20.

But despite being up against arguably his toughest opponent, Khan is hopeful of a win as well as another big fight afterward.

The Brit has long wanted fights with Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, but McGregor would do just fine as well.

“I mean it’s business, isn’t it?” Khan told talkSPORT’s Gareth A Davies. “We’re at a level now where it makes great business like Floyd Mayweather. We all learned from Floyd Mayweather – how he makes fights happen.

“Conor McGregor vs Amir Khan would be a massive fight. It’d be huge, you’ve got Irish vs English so that’ll be massive. If that happens, I’m not one to turn away from that.”

Khan’s chances of fighting McGregor would certainly increase with a win over Crawford, who is heavily regarded as the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

However, the Irishman seems intent on fighting in the Octagon for now as his comeback fight is going to be discussed in the coming weeks.