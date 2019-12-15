Amanda Nunes Shuts Down Talk Of Claressa Shields Fight

Spread the word!













Amanda Nunes has no interest in facing Claressa Shields — at least in a boxing match.

Shields — boxing’s unified middleweight champion — has been campaigning to fight Nunes with talks of a fight in boxing as well as mixed martial arts (MMA). UFC president Dana White also hinted earlier this week that a crossover fight was possible.

So when Shields was in attendance at UFC 245 on Saturday night, many felt she would confront Nunes. However, Nunes — who successfully defended her title against Germaine de Randamie via unanimous decision — didn’t mention her.

And when asked about a potential fight with Shields in the post-fight press conference, she called on her to fight in her world:

“She saw tonight. I don’t think she’s going to want to do anything with this,” Nunes said. “If she wants to see me, come to my world. I’m an MMA fighter. If she wants to see me, I’m going to wrestle the sh*t out of you, finish you with jiujitsu submissions. I want to see how she’s going to feel.”

As for the prospect of fighting Shields in both sports, it doesn’t make sense for Nunes:

“I’m an MMA fighter. Why she want to take me from my sport?” she added. “If she wants to fight me, come into my world. It doesn’t make any sense.

“I respect her as a boxer but I’m an MMA fighter. I don’t like to fight boxing. I like MMA. I like what I did today. If she can handle five rounds, come see me.”

What do you make of Nunes’ comments?