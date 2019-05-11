Ali Abdelaziz: Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Fight Depends On Weight Class

Spread the word!













Manager Ali Abdelaziz believes a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre is still possible if they can agree on a weight class.

Nurmagomedov recently expressed a desire to face his idol in a super fight until St-Pierre announced his official retirement in January.

The lightweight champion is now expected to face Dustin Poirier in a title unification fight in September. However, Abdelaziz recently revealed his plan was to have three fights in the next 11 months.

“The Eagle” would fight Poirier, then again in December, before a potential fight with St-Pierre in April if they could agree to it.

Since that revelation, Abdelaziz has not heard anything from St-Pierre. However, he believes even with the latter’s retirement, the fight could happen.

“I love Georges St-Pierre,” Abdelaziz told TMZ. “Khabib’s dream fight is Georges St-Pierre. Georges St-Pierre’s dream fight is Khabib. If the UFC and Georges can get a deal done, we’d be more than happy to do it.

“It would be such an honor to fight a legend like him. But at the end of the day, I don’t manage Georges St-Pierre. He has a team. I got involved before to help [when Michael Bisping fought him]. But Georges is a friend of mine. And If Khabib goes out there and beat these [next] two opponents up and asks the UFC, I’m sure Dana White will go ahead and make it happen.”

Weight Class?

But even if the UFC is on board, “GSP” still has to be on board too. In addition to that, the real issue is figuring out which weight class they’ll fight in according to Abdelaziz.

“But Georges also has to play ball, and his team have to play ball,” he added. “I don’t think it’s about money, I think it’s about weight. The problem is about weight, what weight class they’ll fight in.”

St-Pierre was the longtime welterweight champion and most recently, competed at middleweight back in 2017. He has never fought at lightweight before, though many speculate he could make the cut.

However, if he can’t, it’s all the more reason why more fans are calling for a 165-pound division as it would be the ideal weight for both competitors.