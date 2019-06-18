Alexander Hernandez vs. Francisco Trinaldo Added To UFC San Antonio

Spread the word!













The UFC San Antonio card continues to shape up as a lightweight bout between Alexander Hernandez and Francisco Trinaldo has now been added to the event.

The card takes place July 20 at the AT&T Center and despite having a number of fights initially announced for the card, the UFC was struggling with a main event. There were plans for a women’s flyweight title fight before UFC middleweight Jared Cannonier recently revealed there were plans for him to headline the card to no avail.

In the end, a pivotal welterweight headliner between Rafael dos Anjos and Leon Edwards was booked. And now, the UFC has announced Hernandez will be facing Trinaldo on the card as well.

Hernandez, who has fought in Texas for most of his professional career, will be returning to action for the first time since his TKO loss to Donald Cerrone in January. He was previously unbeaten in eight fights leading up to that setback.

As for Trinaldo, the Brazilian has alternated between wins and losses, but most recently defeated Evan Dunham via TKO back in September. With Hernandez ranked No. 13 in the lightweight rankings, a win could see Trinaldo return to the top 15.

Here is how the card looks as of now: