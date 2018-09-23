Alex Oliveira vs. Carlo Pedersoli Full Fight Video Highlights

Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira came into his co-main event against late replacement Carlo Pedersoli at last night’s (Sat., September 22, 2018) UFC Fight Night 137 at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, with the momentum of a win over a former champion.

He kept that momentum rolling, and it didn’t take him long.

Oliveira caught a kick from Pedersoli early and fired back with a strong right hand, flooring Pedersoli. From there it didn’t take long as Oliveira poured on the damage to score a second straight victory.

Watch the full fight video highlights here – which are essentially the whole fight: