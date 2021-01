Next up on the UFC Fight Island 7 main card is a middleweight bout between Joaquin Buckley and Alessio Di Chirico.

Round 1: Joaquin Buckley is stalking at the start of round one. He’s bobbing and weaving but isn’t landing anything significant as the clock ticks down. Alessio Di Chirico dips and throws a high kick which clips Buckley – down he goes! This fight is over!

OFFICIAL RESULT: Alessio Di Chirico def. Joaquin Buckley via KO in round one